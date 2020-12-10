BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The NFL announced the full list of Walter Payton Man of the Year Award nominees, one for each of the 32 teams, on Thursday. When perusing the list, one thing stuck out. The Ravens technically have two players nominated for the award.

First, the team’s official nominee is guard Bradley Bozeman, which the team proudly announced from its Twitter account.

We are SO proud to announce that our nominee for the @Nationwide Walter Payton Man of the Year Award is @BSBoze 💜 pic.twitter.com/V8FVzavnvQ — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 10, 2020

When looking through the rest of the list, another name catches the eye: Pierre Desir. The veteran corner was cut by the Jets in mid-November and signed by the Ravens shortly thereafter. He made his first appearance for the club on Tuesday night against the Dallas Cowboys. Well, the Jets nominated him as their representative for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

The award, handed out at the yearly NFL Honors show, honors the player for “outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on it.”

That Desir is the Jets nominee and now playing for the Ravens is just a bit of fun coincidence. The current holder of the award? None other than Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell who took it home last year when he was a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars.