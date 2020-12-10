BALTIMORE (WJZ/CNN) — Celebrating Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights, is a bright spot for Jewish people in an otherwise dark year. Over 1.5 million people have died from Covid-19, and countless events have been called off. Rising coronavirus numbers have forced many to cancel their traditional celebrations in favor of safer virtual events.
In Baltimore, the city is holding its annual menorah lighting virtually Thursday night.
Gov. Larry Hogan also wished a Happy Hanukkah to anyone celebrating during a press conference Thursday.
“Tonight marks the beginning of Hanukkah. And I want to wish all of those celebrating a happy festival of lights for each and every one of us,” Hogan said.
But he again reminded people that we’re in a pandemic and they should avoid celebrating in person with relatives.
“This year, the holidays need to be a season of increased vigilance,” he said. “Our hospitals are nearing capacity, our death toll is climbing. We continue to be in a state of emergency with high levels.”
“Hanukkah is the story of how a small group of people can make a powerful difference,” Hogan added, “and it is a celebration of the victory of hope over fear and light over darkness. And I think it’s a powerful message for all of us, especially this holiday season.”
