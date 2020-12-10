Coronavirus In MDSecond-Highest Daily Case Count, Hospitalizations Break Records For Second Day
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More than 15,000 Marylanders filed for unemployment last week, according to the state’s Department of Labor.

The state reported that 15,361 filed for unemployment insurance the week ending on Dec. 5. That’s up nearly 3,000 in a week.

Jobless applications surged the week after Thanksgiving

Nationally, 853,000 people applied for unemployment benefits in the week ending December 5, according to the Labor Department. That’s a jump of 137,000 from the week before and the highest weekly figure in three months.

MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF LABOR DIVISION OF UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE
TOTAL CLAIMS FILED BY COUNTY
Week Ending – December 5, 2020
Claim Filed By:  Regular UI PUA (New) PUA (Reclassified)* PEUC Claims** EB Claims
Allegany 197 20 3 24 3
Anne Arundel 580 141 26 194 21
Baltimore City 867 320 62 284 52
Baltimore County 1,340 397 108 363 55
Calvert 112 18 7 26 2
Caroline 53 11 1 2 2
Carroll 147 26 6 39 3
Cecil 152 31 10 19 0
Charles 192 47 17 41 5
Dorchester 59 14 1 9 2
Frederick 241 39 4 68 9
Garrett 59 12 1 7 1
Harford 257 67 13 79 7
Howard 260 61 16 110 8
Kent 26 3 1 8 1
Montgomery 834 241 80 311 17
Non – Maryland 1,830 492 86 167 22
Prince George’s 1,313 482 121 313 39
Queen Anne’s 45 3 1 13 0
Somerset 36 16 1 7 1
St. Mary’s 87 25 10 27 0
Talbot 60 15 0 10 1
Unknown 904 0 0 10 4
Washington 224 49 9 40 7
Wicomico 170 34 12 45 8
Worcester 171 29 5 52 14
Totals by Type: 10,216 2,593 601 2,268 284
Total Regular UI Claims: 10,216
Total New PUA, PEUC and EB Claims: 5,145
Total New UI Claims: 15,361

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

