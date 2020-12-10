Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More than 15,000 Marylanders filed for unemployment last week, according to the state’s Department of Labor.
The state reported that 15,361 filed for unemployment insurance the week ending on Dec. 5. That’s up nearly 3,000 in a week.
Jobless applications surged the week after Thanksgiving
Nationally, 853,000 people applied for unemployment benefits in the week ending December 5, according to the Labor Department. That’s a jump of 137,000 from the week before and the highest weekly figure in three months.
|MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF LABOR DIVISION OF UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE
TOTAL CLAIMS FILED BY COUNTY
Week Ending – December 5, 2020
|Claim Filed By:
|Regular UI
|PUA (New)
|PUA (Reclassified)*
|PEUC Claims**
|EB Claims
|Allegany
|197
|20
|3
|24
|3
|Anne Arundel
|580
|141
|26
|194
|21
|Baltimore City
|867
|320
|62
|284
|52
|Baltimore County
|1,340
|397
|108
|363
|55
|Calvert
|112
|18
|7
|26
|2
|Caroline
|53
|11
|1
|2
|2
|Carroll
|147
|26
|6
|39
|3
|Cecil
|152
|31
|10
|19
|0
|Charles
|192
|47
|17
|41
|5
|Dorchester
|59
|14
|1
|9
|2
|Frederick
|241
|39
|4
|68
|9
|Garrett
|59
|12
|1
|7
|1
|Harford
|257
|67
|13
|79
|7
|Howard
|260
|61
|16
|110
|8
|Kent
|26
|3
|1
|8
|1
|Montgomery
|834
|241
|80
|311
|17
|Non – Maryland
|1,830
|492
|86
|167
|22
|Prince George’s
|1,313
|482
|121
|313
|39
|Queen Anne’s
|45
|3
|1
|13
|0
|Somerset
|36
|16
|1
|7
|1
|St. Mary’s
|87
|25
|10
|27
|0
|Talbot
|60
|15
|0
|10
|1
|Unknown
|904
|0
|0
|10
|4
|Washington
|224
|49
|9
|40
|7
|Wicomico
|170
|34
|12
|45
|8
|Worcester
|171
|29
|5
|52
|14
|Totals by Type:
|10,216
|2,593
|601
|2,268
|284
|Total Regular UI Claims:
|10,216
|Total New PUA, PEUC and EB Claims:
|5,145
|Total New UI Claims:
|15,361
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.