LARGO, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced Thursday that the county will implement new COVID-19 safety measures for certain businesses in response to the rise in cases.
The decision was made under the advice of county health officials after analyzing COVID-19 data and trends over the past few weeks, Alsobrooks said.
“Unfortunately, our COVID-19 metrics continue to trend in the wrong direction, which requires us to take additional actions to keep Prince Georgians safe,” Alsobrooks said. “While we know there is a light at the end of the tunnel with the anticipated approval of COVID-19 vaccines, this pandemic is not over yet. We must not grow weary, and we must all continue to do our part to keep each other safe.”
Starting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, December 16, indoor dining at restaurants must close. Indoor dining is also prohibited at banquets, receptions and meeting rooms in hotels, conference centers and similar establishments.
Outdoor dining will be allowed at 50% capacity, and restaurants can still offer curbside and takeout services.
In addition, the casino and all retail must reduce to 25% capacity.
These new measures will remain in effect through January 16, and the county will continue to monitor COVID-19 data and metrics in the coming days and weeks to determine if these measures should be extended, Alsobrooks said.
