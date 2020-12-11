Coronavirus In MDState Sets Another Single-Day Hospitalization Record; 2.6K Cases, 51 Deaths Reported
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Fire, House Fire, Local TV, Severna Park, Talkers

SEVERNA PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Eight people were displaced in a house fire in the Severna Park area Thursday afternoon, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department said.

The fire broke out around 4 p.m. at a home in the 300 block of Thomas Road. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from all sides of the house.

Firefighters found the fire in the living room and were able to contain most of the flames to that room.

No injuries were reported, the fire department said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply