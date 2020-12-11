Comments
SEVERNA PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Eight people were displaced in a house fire in the Severna Park area Thursday afternoon, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department said.
The fire broke out around 4 p.m. at a home in the 300 block of Thomas Road. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from all sides of the house.
Firefighters found the fire in the living room and were able to contain most of the flames to that room.
No injuries were reported, the fire department said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.