SILVER SPRING, Md. (WJZ) — Crews in Montgomery County are investigating the cause of a fire in an operating room of Holy Cross Hospital on Friday night.
According to officials, the fire broke out in an operating room of the Silver Spring hospital.
Holy Cross Hospital, Silver Spring, Forest Glen Rd, @mcfrs PE719, PE702, E705, PE716, E754, AT719, T716, AT718, RS742, A701, BC704, BC701, VBC704, EMS704, SA700 & others responded, (operating room) fire out in bed, no smoke, no injury https://t.co/85gJNqYOo8
— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) December 11, 2020
Crews arrived and found a bed in the operating room on fire and worked to extinguish it.
The building was evacuated as a precaution.
No one was injured during this incident, according to officials.
No further information is available at this time.