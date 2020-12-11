Coronavirus In MDState Sets Another Single-Day Hospitalization Record; 2.6K Cases, 51 Deaths Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
SILVER SPRING, Md. (WJZ) — Crews in Montgomery County are investigating the cause of a fire in an operating room of Holy Cross Hospital on Friday night.

According to officials, the fire broke out in an operating room of the Silver Spring hospital.

Crews arrived and found a bed in the operating room on fire and worked to extinguish it.

The building was evacuated as a precaution.

No one was injured during this incident, according to officials.

No further information is available at this time.

