Coronavirus In MDState Sets Another Single-Day Hospitalization Record; 2.6K Cases, 51 Deaths Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
KEMPTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Frederick County are searching for a missing 40-year-old man who was last seen Wednesday in Kemptown.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said Steven Daniel Rau is six-foot-one, weighs around 250 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees him should call the sheriff’s office at 301-600-2071.

