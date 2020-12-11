Comments
KEMPTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Frederick County are searching for a missing 40-year-old man who was last seen Wednesday in Kemptown.
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said Steven Daniel Rau is six-foot-one, weighs around 250 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
The Frederick County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help.
Steven Daniel Rau, 40, has been missing since Wed. He was last seen in Kemptown. He has brown hair/eyes, approximately 6'1" tall & weighs nearly 250 lbs.
If you have any info., contact the FCSO at 301-600-2071. pic.twitter.com/hfkgMSCI0x
— Frederick County Sheriff's Office (@FredCoSheriff) December 11, 2020
Anyone who sees him should call the sheriff’s office at 301-600-2071.