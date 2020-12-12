Comments
ROSEDALE, Md. (WJZ) — Crews in Baltimore County are investigating the cause of a fire in a storage area at Franklin Square Medical Center on Saturday afternoon, which affected some of the hospital’s COVID-19 patients, officials said.
According to officials, certain high-risk patients were transported to different facilities as a result of the smoke from the fire.
However, no firefighters or patients were directly injured by the smoke from the fire.
The call came in just after 3 p.m.
When crews arrived, they found the fire on the third floor and quickly extinguished the flames.