Coronavirus In MDMore Than 3,500 New Cases Reported, 36 New Deaths
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ROSEDALE, Md. (WJZ) — Crews in Baltimore County are investigating the cause of a fire in a storage area at Franklin Square Medical Center on Saturday afternoon, which affected some of the hospital’s COVID-19 patients, officials said.

According to officials, certain high-risk patients were transported to different facilities as a result of the smoke from the fire.

However, no firefighters or patients were directly injured by the smoke from the fire.

The call came in just after 3 p.m.

When crews arrived, they found the fire on the third floor and quickly extinguished the flames.

 

