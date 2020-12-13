BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore police officer has minor injuries after an accident in Mount Vernon, Baltimore FOP says.
The crash reportedly happened on W. Franklin St and Park Ave.
Baltimore FOP said they are aware a Central District officer has been injured in a motor vehicle accident.
President Mancuso is aware that a Central District officer has been injured in a motor vehicle accident tonight. More information as it becomes available.
Franklin Street is closed from at least Cathedral to Howard Street and Park Ave is closed from at least Mulberry to Centre.
Update: our officer is in stable condition with minor injuries.
The only information police have given so far is that an officer sustained minor injuries as a result of a vehicle accident.
This story is developing.