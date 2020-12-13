Coronavirus In MDMore Than 2,600 New Cases Reported Sunday, 17 Additional Deaths
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore police officer has minor injuries after an accident in Mount Vernon, Baltimore FOP says.

The crash reportedly happened on W. Franklin St and Park Ave.

Baltimore FOP said they are aware a Central District officer has been injured in a motor vehicle accident.

Franklin Street is closed from at least Cathedral to Howard Street and Park Ave is closed from at least Mulberry to Centre.

The only information police have given so far is that an officer sustained minor injuries as a result of a vehicle accident.

This story is developing. 

