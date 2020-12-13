ROSEDALE, MD. (WJZ) — A meeting between two people outside a Walmart on Petrie Way Road in Rosedale ended in deadly gunfire Sunday night.

The victim has died, police said. He has been identified as 20-year-old Kumar Jumar Burney, of Rosedale.

“During this meeting at some point, one of the two pulled out a gun and shot the other,” said Baltimore County Police spokesperson Jen Peach.

Baltimore County Police responded to the scene after getting a call about the shooting, just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday night.

When officers arrived, they found the victim shot. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Right now, police don’t have a suspect in custody and are still trying to determine why the two people were meeting.

“We are still investigating the circumstances under which this meeting took place, we don’t know what involvement they had with each other, or what their intentions were when they met here,” Peach said.

“It’s terrible that it happened here,” Mason said.

Mason said he has been coming to this Walmart for 15 years. He said it’s especially sad that this shooting happened during this time of the year.

“You don’t want to hear about people getting hurt while they’re out shopping right around Christmastime like this,” he said.

Police said they are talking to a few people now at a police station to find out more about what they know about this shooting.