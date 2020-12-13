WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a son allegedly killed his father in a shooting in Westminster on Saturday.

Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called around 12:45 p.m. to the 100 block of Marydell Drive for a report of a shooting where they found a 49-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was later pronounced dead on the scene by EMS personnel.

The victim has been identified as 49-year old Stephen Hartman who lived at the Marydell Drive address where the shooting took place.

Investigators say the victim’s son, 21-year-old Lucas Hartman, is accused of shooting his father multiple times with a 9mm firearm.

Lucas Hartman has been charged with 1st Degree Murder and the use of a firearm in the Commission of a Crime of Violence.

Detectives are continuing the investigation to determine the events leading up to the shooting. Lucas Hartman is currently in custody at the Carroll County Detention Center.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Harbaugh at rharbaugh@carrollcountymd.gov.

