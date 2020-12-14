WEATHER ALERTWinter Weather Advisories In Effect, Heavy Snow Expected Wednesday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore city police car was vandalized over the weekend.

Police said the incident happened near their Education and Training Academy in the 1500 block of Maryland Avenue.

ACAB was written out on the patrol car in graffiti. ACAB is an acronym used to denounce police brutality and has been a political statement during the unrest that unfolded after the death of George Floyd this past year.

