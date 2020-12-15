Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Comptroller Peter Franchot has thrown his hat into the race to become the next governor of the State of Maryland.
The democrat posted this campaign ad on Twitter, touting his 14 years of experience as the state’s tax collector.
He said if elected in 2022, he would focus on housing, schools, criminal justice, tax and environmental issues.
Franchot announced more than a year ago he planned on running.
Current Gov. Larry Hogan is in his second, four-year term and cannot run again.