Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo will be closed on Wednesday as snow is set to roll into parts of Maryland.
The Zoo Lights will not run Wednesday evening. The Zoo said all ticket holders will be contacted to reschedule.
Parts of the state could see up to a foot of snow. Baltimore City’s totals are expected to be 3-6 inches and areas south and east of the city will mostly see rain but some could see up to 3 inches of snow.
The Zoo said essential employees will still report as scheduled.