JESSUP, MD. (WJZ) — State police are investigating a state prison inmate’s death in Anne Arundel County on Monday.
The inmate is a 32-year-old man, Terry Proctor. He was serving time at the Dorsey Run Correctional Institution in Jessup.
Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services investigators said Proctor was found unresponsive in his dorm and was pronounced dead by emergency medical personnel.
The cause and manner of his death are pending an autopsy being conducted at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore.
Police say they have identified a potential suspect, also an inmate. He has not been charged at this time.
The case remains under investigation.