WEATHER ALERTWinter Storm Watches, Warnings Issued; Parts Of Maryland Could See Up To 12 Inches Of Snow
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County, Dorsey Run Correctional Facility, Inmate death, Jessup, Maryland, Maryland News

JESSUP, MD. (WJZ) — State police are investigating a state prison inmate’s death in Anne Arundel County on Monday.

The inmate is a 32-year-old man, Terry Proctor. He was serving time at the Dorsey Run Correctional Institution in Jessup.

Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services investigators said Proctor was found unresponsive in his dorm and was pronounced dead by emergency medical personnel.

The cause and manner of his death are pending an autopsy being conducted at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore.

Police say they have identified a potential suspect, also an inmate. He has not been charged at this time.

The case remains under investigation.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply