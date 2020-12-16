WEATHER ALERTWinter Storm Warnings, Advisories Issued; Parts Of Maryland Could See Up To 12 Inches Of Snow
FALLSTON, Md. (WJZ)– Fire crews respond to a house fire in Harford County Tuesday night.

Crews responded to the 3400 block of Widows Care in Fallston at 11:43 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

The home and vehicles are considered a total loss.

State fire marshals say the preliminary cause was discarded ashes.

The Fallston Fire Department and the Bel Air Volunteer Fire Department responded.

