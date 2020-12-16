Comments
FALLSTON, Md. (WJZ)– Fire crews respond to a house fire in Harford County Tuesday night.
Crews responded to the 3400 block of Widows Care in Fallston at 11:43 p.m.
No injuries were reported.
DSFM’s have preliminarily determined discarded ashes was the cause of a 2-alarm dwelling fire in Harford Co. FFs from @FallstonFireCo @BelAirVolFireCo & numerous others responded to the 3400 blk Widows Care just before midnight. https://t.co/MkdC8Fyum7 pic.twitter.com/suwmzFdhIj
— Maryland State Fire Marshal (@MarylandOSFM) December 16, 2020
The home and vehicles are considered a total loss.
State fire marshals say the preliminary cause was discarded ashes.
The Fallston Fire Department and the Bel Air Volunteer Fire Department responded.