BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were found dead inside a vehicle in West Baltimore early Wednesday.
Baltimore police say officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of West Franklin Street to investigate a Shot Spotter alert around 2:56 a.m.
There they found a single-vehicle crash. Two men were inside the vehicle suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are now investigating the double fatal shooting.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers.