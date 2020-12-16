WEATHER ALERTWinter Storm Warnings, Advisories Issued; Parts Of Maryland Could See Up To 12 Inches Of Snow
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Schools website is currently down. Engineers are working on determining and resolving the issue.

The website is separate from their district network and its the only system affected.

At this time, virtual learning is not affected.

