Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Schools website is currently down. Engineers are working on determining and resolving the issue.
The website is separate from their district network and its the only system affected.
At this time, virtual learning is not affected.
The City Schools website is currently down. Our engineers are working on determining and resolving the issue. The website, which is separate from our district network, is the only system currently affected. We apologize for any inconvenience.
— Baltimore City Public Schools (@BaltCitySchools) December 16, 2020