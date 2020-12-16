GREENVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) — Like thousands of students across North Texas, high school senior Aramis Mora was virtual learning, sadly she was inside on December 14 when a car lost control and slammed into her family’s home. The teenager was killed.
Aramis was a senior at Greenville High School in Texas.
Officials with the Greenville Independent School District issued a statement that said, in part —
“Aramis attended GISD schools her entire academic life, starting as a kindergartner at Crockett. She also attended Carver, Sixth Grade Center and Greenville Middle School. She was known for her sweet, calm spirit and for being an excellent student with a special interest in art and fashion design.
Our prayers go out to Aramis, her family, and all those who love her. We will all miss this special young woman.”
Crisis counselors were on campus Tuesday providing support to both students and staff.
The driver of the car was injured and taken to a local hospital by air ambulance. That’s person’s current condition isn’t known.