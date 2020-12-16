ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County officials amended their new COVID-19 order that was going into effect Wednesday to allow for outdoor dining.

But that’s now old news.

Indoor dining will continue in Anne Arundel County for the next 12 days after a judge temporarily stopped the revised executive order.

#BREAKING: Anne Arundel Restaurants can stay open for indoor dining after judge stopped revised executive order from going into effect. Here’s the order ⬇️ #WJZ @wjz pic.twitter.com/bLiS4tzeiT — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) December 16, 2020

County Executive Steuart Pittman announced on Dec. 10 that the county would close both indoor and outdoor dining on Dec. 16 at 5 p.m. after seeing in a spike in coronavirus cases.

However hours before the new order was set to go into effect, Pittman amended it to allow for outdoor dining. The revisions allow for outdoor dining provided that no more than 50% of tent sides are down and all COVID social distancing and safety protocols are followed.

“The revisions announced today resulted from the input we received from business and community stakeholders,” said Pittman. “Hospitalization projections and the impact of our actions on those numbers are the primary drivers of our policies, but we must also do everything in our power to assist the county residents who have suffered most throughout this pandemic – our low wage workers.”

He is also submitting an request to the Anne Arundel County Council to include $2 million of supplemental funding to create the Restaurant Workers Humanitarian Relief Fund.

“I want to thank my staff, the teams at Workforce Development and Economic Development, Senator Sarah Elfreth, and longtime bartender and restaurant advisor Jeremiah Batucan for joining our emergency meeting yesterday to establish this new program,” said Pittman. “I also want to thank Pete Smith for delivering on my request to extend the Toys for Tots application specifically for restaurant workers. Pete has created a new portal, open now through Friday, December 18 at 5:00 p.m., through which restaurant workers can request gifts for their children.”

The County Executive strongly encourages all county residents who are in financial distress to call for assistance at 410-222-FOOD.

This new order would have remained in effect until 8 a.m. on January 13, 2021. Here’s a breakdown of the order:

Personal Services Establishments (hair stylist, nail salons, barbers) – decreased to 25% of that Establishment’s Maximum Occupancy.

Religious Facility – decreased to 33% of that Religious Facility’s Maximum Occupancy. A Religious Facility may hold outdoor services for Christmas, Hanukkah or other recognized religious holidays with a gathering limit of no more than 250 persons, provided the Facility requires strict adherence to the Mandatory Health and Safety Protocols.

Retail Establishment – decreased to 25% capacity or for any Retail Establishment without a posted Maximum Occupancy, 150 square feet of public space per occupant.

Fellowship Addiction Recovery – decreased to 25% capacity or 50 persons, whichever is less.

Foodservice Establishments are restricted to carryout, delivery, curbside service, or outdoor dining only. Any covering over an outdoor seating area shall have no less than 50% of the sides up at all times and all service of food and alcohol must comply with the Governor’s Executive Order No. 20-11-17-01.

Food distribution sites (food pantries, etc.) that serve or donate food to people in need at no cost may continue to operate subject to Mandatory Health and Safety Protocols.

Foodservice Establishments located in food courts in indoor shopping malls – restricted to carryout, delivery or curbside service only.

Social Clubs including American Legion posts, VFW posts, and Elks Clubs, restricted to 25% capacity and no food or beverages service.

Indoor social gatherings of more than 10 people remain prohibited. Outdoor social gatherings of more than 25 people remain prohibited. “Social gatherings” does not include activities, facilities or venues that have a specific capacity limit or are ordered closed under this Local Executive Order No. 39. “Social gatherings” includes family gatherings, parties, cookouts, parades, festivals, conventions, fundraisers, flea markets, yard sales, and other gatherings that are not associated with operating or patronizing a business that sells merchandise from a location with a posted Maximum Occupancy.

All organized sports and sports practices in Anne Arundel County, including private school sports, are suspended.

Private gyms and religious facilities with gyms or activity or play spaces may not allow those spaces to be used for sports, sports practices, or group fitness classes. Fitness Centers (as defined in the Governor’s Executive Order No. 20-11-17-01) may not allow sports or sports practices but may conduct classes or group fitness activities provided said activities are held in a space that provides at least 150 square feet per participant and the total number of persons permitted does not exceed 25% of its Maximum Occupancy. All staff and customers shall wear face coverings at all times and meet the Mandatory Health and Safety Protocols.

Gaming Facilities (casinos) are restricted to 25% capacity and no alcohol or food service except for carryout, delivery or curbside service.

Bowling alleys are restricted to 25% capacity and no alcohol or food service.

Roller rinks and indoor ice rinks are restricted to no more than 10 persons on the ice or on the rink at any one time, and no more than 10 additional persons who are non-employees may be in the facility at any one time.

Electronic bingo (no live call) is permitted, provided it is held in a space that provides at least 150 square feet per occupant, and provided the total number of persons permitted in any such facility at any one time shall not exceed 25% of that facility’s Maximum Occupancy.

Indoor Theaters are closed.

Indoor or outdoor venues for live performances are closed.

All Outdoor Sporting Venues, including professional, semi-professional, amateur, recreational, collegiate, high school and motor sports venues, are closed, except that professional or collegiate sports at an Outdoor Sporting Venue may be conducted provided spectators are not permitted.

Adult Entertainment venues are closed.

Cigar and hookah lounges are closed but may sell retail products.

Local annual license fees for Foodservice Establishments are waived and deemed paid for calendar year 2021.

