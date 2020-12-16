BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As temperatures drop with wintry mix predicted overnight, Baltimore City Health Commissioner Letitia Dzirasa issued a Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert for the city starting Wednesday night.

It is the first of the season and will last through Thursday morning.

“With dangerously cold temperatures expected in Baltimore, I am issuing a Code Blue Extreme Cold declaration beginning Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. I encourage residents to stay indoors, especially those most vulnerable to cold,” said Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa. “Extreme cold temperatures can permanently injure, or even kill. Please be sure to check on neighbors who you think may be at risk to ensure that they have heat and power, and take care to shelter pets appropriately.”

Baltimore has reported three cold-related deaths since the season began. Maryland Department of Health reports that the three deaths include a woman between 60-70, a man between 55-65 and a man between 40-50.

A few tips on how to stay healthy during cold weather:

Wear multiple layers of loose-fitting clothing.

Always wear a head covering, like a hat and/or scarf, when outdoors.

Drink plenty of fluids and avoid alcoholic beverages.

Protect yourself against falls in icy or snowy conditions by walking slowly and avoiding steps or curbs with ice on them.

Check on those who are most vulnerable including children, the elderly, and/or chronically ill.

Provide appropriate shelter for domestic animals.

The city reminds everyone to keep space heaters and candles away from flammable materials, make sure your carbon monoxide detector is working.

They also say you shouldn’t use prohibited heat or power sources inside your homes such as stoves or generators for heat or leave your car running in a garage or closed space.

For more information about Baltimore City’s Code Blue Extreme Cold Plan, visit the Health Department’s website.

For other cold-related inquiries and service requests, or to find a nearby homeless shelter, residents can call 311 or 211.