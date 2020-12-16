BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Johns Hopkins Medicine administered its initial doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday as more healthcare providers across Maryland are receiving their first doses this week.
Kelly Casey was the first to receive the vaccine.
Hopkins said they will follow guidance from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention and continue to prioritize clinical and nonclinical staff members essential to delivering care and support to patients with and without COVID-19.
UMMS has already received doses and so has The Baltimore VA Medical Center, which began administering vaccines Wednesday.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.