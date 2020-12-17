CLEVELAND (AP/WJZ) — Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry called Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters “a coward” for appearing to spit at him during Monday night’s game.

A video taken from the national TV broadcast appears to show Peters spitting in Landry’s direction at the end of the first quarter.

Landry has his back turned and is walking in the opposite direction and toward Cleveland’s huddle when Peters spits.

Landry said the action was uncalled for.

“He’s a coward,” Landry said Thursday on a Zoom call after practice. “He knew that maybe behind my back he could do things like that, but to my face he wouldn’t.”

Peters has denied the allegations. He said he “didn’t spit at Jarvis.”

“I didn’t spit at Jarvis,” Peters said in a statement. “Where I come from, when you have an issue with someone, you deal with it face-to-face, man-to-man. Anyone who believes that I intentionally spit at him does not know me – plain and simple.”

Peters’ act could be considered more troubling given the COVID-19 pandemic. He could face punishment from the league, which reviews every game for possible fines.

Peters is not scheduled to meet with the media this week. The Ravens host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

