ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan announced Thursday three judicial appointments to fill vacancies in Baltimore City and Wicomico County circuit courts.

The following judicial appointments are:

Erik Atas for Baltimore City Circuit Court

Myshala Middleton for Baltimore City Circuit Court

Karen Dean for Wicomico County Circuit Court

“The appointment of these qualified individuals to serve across our state’s justice system is paramount to upholding our responsibilities to the people of Maryland and the rule of law,” Gov. Hogan said. “I have every confidence that Mr. Atas, Ms. Middleton, and Ms. Dean will continue to be strong advocates for the law and will serve the citizens of Maryland honorably.”

Erik Atas has worked with the firm of Zirkin & Schmerling Law since 2013, with a practice primarily focused on criminal defense.

His civil practice primarily involves personal injury cases, protection orders and peace orders, and administrative hearings for Motor Vehicle Administration matters.

Myshala Middleton has served as an assistant chief counsel in the Office of the Principal Legal Advisor at the Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, since 2018.

In this role, she litigates removal proceedings before the Executive Office for Immigration Review.

Prior to this position, she worked as an assistant attorney general in the Contract Litigation Unit, as well as in the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.

Karen Dean has been a prosecutor with the Worcester County State’s Attorney Office for nearly two years.

She is currently assigned to the Circuit Court Division, handling primarily juvenile, child abuse, and sexual assault cases.

She serves as the prosecutor liaison for the community of Berlin, and advises the Child Advocacy Center.

Dean previously served as deputy state’s attorney for Somerset County and senior assistant state’s attorney for Wicomico County.