Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a shooting in Annapolis early Thursday evening.
Police were called shortly before 6 p.m. to the 1140 block of Madison Street for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was airlifted to an area hospital where he is currently listed in critical condition.
This investigation is still ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident to contact our detectives at 410-260-3439. You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip.