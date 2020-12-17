COVID LATESTOver 2.2K New Cases, Hospitalizations Down
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMStar Trek: Discovery
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Annapolis, Annapolis Police, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland News, Shooting, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a shooting in Annapolis early Thursday evening.

Police were called shortly before 6 p.m. to the 1140 block of Madison Street for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was airlifted to an area hospital where he is currently listed in critical condition.

This investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident to contact our detectives at 410-260-3439. You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply