ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh joins a coalition of 37 other attorneys general in suing Google.
They accuse the internet search giant of anti-competitive conduct in violation of the Sherman Act.
“Google has protected its monopoly by excluding access to other search engines on the most used platforms including cell phones and web browsers,” said Attorney General Frosh. “Google’s anticompetitive conduct harms consumers, depriving them of choice and privacy.”
The states allege that Google illegally maintains its monopoly over other search engines.
As a result, the company has derived consumers of competition, they say.
The attorneys general are asking the court to “halt Google’s illegal conduct and restore a competitive marketplace.”