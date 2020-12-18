PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old who was last seen in Pikesville on Friday afternoon.
Sanaa Moore, 14, left the 4200 block of Old Milford Mill Road at around 4 p.m.
She was last seen wearing a black coat with a fur-lined hood.
Police say Sanaa may appear disoriented and needs medication for a cognitive condition.
Anyone with information on Sanaa’s whereabouts is asked to call police immediately.
#MISSING: Sanaa Moore (14) left 4200 blk Old Milford Mill Rd on foot at 4 pm, 5'2/160 lbs, black pants, black coat w/fur lined hood, may appear disoriented, needs meds for cognitive condition. If seen/have info call 911 or 410-887-1279. ^jzp pic.twitter.com/ohvGfO1RgE
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) December 19, 2020