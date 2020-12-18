COVID LATESTHospitalizations Continue To Decline; 2.5K New Cases Reported
PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old who was last seen in Pikesville on Friday afternoon.

Sanaa Moore, 14, left the 4200 block of Old Milford Mill Road at around 4 p.m.

She was last seen wearing a black coat with a fur-lined hood.

Police say Sanaa may appear disoriented and needs medication for a cognitive condition.

Anyone with information on Sanaa’s whereabouts is asked to call police immediately.

