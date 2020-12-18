Comments
HANOVER, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating after multiple vehicles were damaged inside a parking garage at the Maryland Live! Casino and Hotel early Friday morning.
The Anne Arundel County Police Department said officers in the area around 1:53 a.m. found several vehicles with broken windows. They then saw a black Chrysler Pacifica believed to be involved speed away.
The Pacifica continued onto Arundel Mills Circle and was last seen heading south onto the Baltimore Washington Parkway.
Officers later found even more vehicles with damage. Police did not say if anything was taken.
Anyone with information should call police at 410-222-3810 or the Tipline at 410-222-4700.