WALDORF, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating after a fatal two-vehicle crash in Charles County on Friday morning.
Troopers were called just before 6:30 a.m. to northbound Maryland Route 5 at Pinefield Drive in Waldorf for a reported two-vehicle crash.
According to a preliminary investigation, a silver Toyota Camry was traveling south in the northbound lane on Route 5 and crashed head-on into a Ford F-150 pickup truck.
The victim, William Joseph Tucker, 67, of Mechanicsville, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Toyota, a man, was taken by U.S. Park Police helicopter to MedStar Washington Hospital Center for treatment of his injuries.
Route 5 was closed temporarily as a result of the crash. No charges have been filed at this time.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.