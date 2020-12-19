COVID LATESTHospitalizations Continue To Decline; Death Total Rises
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:30 PMCollege Basketball
    7:00 PMCollege Football: The Drive to Atlanta
    7:30 PMCollege Football Today
    8:00 PMCollege Football
    11:30 PMWJZ News @11PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Accident, Baltimore, Baltimore News, crash, Local TV, Maryland News, Maryland State Police, Talkers

WALDORF, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating after a fatal two-vehicle crash in Charles County on Friday morning.

Troopers were called just before 6:30 a.m. to northbound Maryland Route 5 at Pinefield Drive in Waldorf for a reported two-vehicle crash.

According to a preliminary investigation, a silver Toyota Camry was traveling south in the northbound lane on Route 5 and crashed head-on into a Ford F-150 pickup truck.

The victim, William Joseph Tucker, 67, of Mechanicsville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota, a man, was taken by U.S. Park Police helicopter to MedStar Washington Hospital Center for treatment of his injuries.

Route 5 was closed temporarily as a result of the crash. No charges have been filed at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply