COVID LATESTHospitalizations Continue To Decline; Death Total Rises
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:30 PMCollege Basketball
    7:00 PMCollege Football: The Drive to Atlanta
    7:30 PMCollege Football Today
    8:00 PMCollege Football
    11:30 PMWJZ News @11PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Ravens, Calais Campbell, Derek Wolfe, Jacksonville Jaguars, Jimmy Smith, Local TV, Marcus Peters, NFL, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A number of key members on the Ravens defense are listed as questionable on the injury report headed into Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Cornerbacks Anthony Averett, Davontae Harris, Marcus Peters and Tramon Williams, along with defensive ends Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe, are among those on the Ravens defense listed as questionable.

Cornerback Jimmy Smith and linebacker Kristian Welch have been ruled out for Sunday’s contest.

Defensive back Anthony Levine and defensive tackle Broderick Washington are also listed as questionable against the Jaguars.

The Ravens will take on the Jaguars on Sunday at 1 p.m. from M&T Bank Stadium.

Comments

Leave a Reply