BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A number of key members on the Ravens defense are listed as questionable on the injury report headed into Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Cornerbacks Anthony Averett, Davontae Harris, Marcus Peters and Tramon Williams, along with defensive ends Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe, are among those on the Ravens defense listed as questionable.
Cornerback Jimmy Smith and linebacker Kristian Welch have been ruled out for Sunday’s contest.
Game status vs. Jaguars: pic.twitter.com/lDLvg9uQMa
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 18, 2020
Defensive back Anthony Levine and defensive tackle Broderick Washington are also listed as questionable against the Jaguars.
The Ravens will take on the Jaguars on Sunday at 1 p.m. from M&T Bank Stadium.