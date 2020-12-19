COVID LATESTHospitalizations Continue To Decline
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Ravens, James Proche, Marquise Brown, Miles Boykin, NFL

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens have activated three wide receivers recently placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, according to reports.

ESPN’s Jamison Hensley reported the news Saturday night.

Baltimore announced earlier this week the team placed Marquise Brown, James Proche and Miles Boykin on the list.

All three wide receivers had quarantined for five days after being identified as high-risk close contacts.

The Ravens announced Friday wide receivers coach David Culley will miss Sunday’s game due to an undisclosed illness.

Baltimore will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars from M&T Bank Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

CBS Baltimore Staff

