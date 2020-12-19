BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens have activated three wide receivers recently placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, according to reports.
ESPN’s Jamison Hensley reported the news Saturday night.
Baltimore announced earlier this week the team placed Marquise Brown, James Proche and Miles Boykin on the list.
All three wide receivers had quarantined for five days after being identified as high-risk close contacts.
Assistant head coach/pass coordinator/WRs David Culley will not coach in the game due to illness. He will be replaced by senior assistant/RBs coach Craig Ver Steeg.
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 18, 2020
The Ravens announced Friday wide receivers coach David Culley will miss Sunday’s game due to an undisclosed illness.
Baltimore will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars from M&T Bank Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.