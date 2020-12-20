Rosedale, Md. (WJZ) — One man is expected to survive after being shot in Rosedale Saturday morning, according to Baltimore County Police.
On December 19, around 4 a.m., police responded to Breslin Court, 21237 for a shooting.
When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. The man was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.
Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Violent Crimes Unit are continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call 410-307-2020.
REWARD OFFERED
Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland, an organization that is separate from the Baltimore County Police Department and Baltimore County Government, offers rewards of up to $2,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges in connection with felony offenses.
Anonymous tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers by phone, online or via mobile app.
Phone: 1-866-7LOCKUP
Web tip: www.metrocrimestoppers.org