BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dez Bryant just scored his first touchdown since 2017.
The new Baltimore Raven grabbed a pass from Lamar Jackson for 11 yards to bring Baltimore’s lead up to 26-0 near the end of the second quarter.
And he threw up the X!
THROW UP THE X! @DezBryant TOUCHDOWN!
Tune in on CBS pic.twitter.com/dNfW19EKEB
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 20, 2020
His team congratulated him, with head coach John Harbaugh embracing him after the epic touchdown.
That's love 💜 pic.twitter.com/liFwVW6HHs
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 20, 2020
The Ravens signed him to their practice squad on October 27 and about a month later, he was added to the team’s official roster.
Bryant has missed two games, including the matchup against the Dallas Cowboys due to a positive COVID test just a half hour before kickoff.
The Ravens are up 33-7 in the third quarter.
This story will be updated.