COVID LATESTHospitalizations Increase, 2K More Cases
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMNFL Football
    4:25 PMNFL Football
    7:30 PM60 Minutes
    8:30 PMGarth & Trisha Live! A Concert Holiday
    9:30 PMThe 22nd Annual A Home for the Holidays
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore Ravens, Dez Bryant, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, NFL, Ravens, Sports, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dez Bryant just scored his first touchdown since 2017.

The new Baltimore Raven grabbed a pass from Lamar Jackson for 11 yards to bring Baltimore’s lead up to 26-0 near the end of the second quarter.

And he threw up the X!

His team congratulated him, with head coach John Harbaugh embracing him after the epic touchdown.

The Ravens signed him to their practice squad on October 27 and about a month later, he was added to the team’s official roster.

Bryant has missed two games, including the matchup against the Dallas Cowboys due to a positive COVID test just a half hour before kickoff.

The Ravens are up 33-7 in the third quarter.

This story will be updated. 

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply