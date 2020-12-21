Comments
WOODBINE, Md. (WJZ) — A one-alarm fire that started in the attic of a Carroll County home Sunday night caused $400,000 in damage, the state fire marshal’s office said Monday.
The fire broke out around 8:46 p.m. in the 1800 block of Gillis Falls Road in Woodbine. Sixty firefighters were able to put out the flames in around 90 minutes.
Fire officials said the blaze appears to have been caused by a malfunctioning HVAC unit.
The American Red Cross is helping the family of four who lived in the home who have been displaced.
No injuries were reported.