DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a double shooting in Dundalk Sunday.
Officers responded to the 7400 block of Durwood Road around 12 a.m. and found one man inside a residence suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Detectives then were alerted about another male victim who was also shot during the same incident and was driven to the same hospital.
Both men have life-threatening injuries.
Police believe this was a targeted attack and the investigation in ongoing. They also believe the shootings took place outside the home.
Anyone who may have seen or heard anything in that area, late Saturday night or early Sunday morning, are asked to contact police by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.