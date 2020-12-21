Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There will be no residential trash collection in Baltimore City on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.
The city’s Department of Public Works’ offices, yards and community collection centers for recycling will be closed on Friday, Dec. 25 and Friday, Jan. 1.
There will still be trash collection on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. The community collection centers for recycling will be open on those days as well.
Make-up days for trash collection with be Saturday. Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.
The facilities closed tp residents and haulers include:
- Northwest Transfer Station, 5030 Reisterstown Road
- Quarantine Road Landfill, 6100 Quarantine Road
- Northwest Citizens’ Convenience Center, 2840 Sisson Street
- Southwestern Citizens’ Convenience Center, 701 Reedbird Avenue
- Eastern Citizens’ Convenience Center, 6101 Bowleys Lane
For information on locations and hours of operation for the recycling Community Collection Centers, please visit publicworks.baltimorecity.gov/collectionupdate.