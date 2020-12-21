COVID LATEST2.2K More Cases, Hospitalizations & Positivity Rate Up Again
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore-Washington Parkway, BW Parkway, I-295, Local TV, Prince George's County, Talkers

GREENBELT, MD. (WJZ) — All lanes were temporarily closed on I-295 South past I-95 after a shooting was reported earlier Monday afternoon.

United States Park Police officers responded to the area of northbound Baltimore-Washington Parkway at around 1:06 p.m. The incident is under investigation.

Lanes reopened at around 2:19 p.m. All southbound lanes are open and northbound lanes are all closed, detouring to MD 410.

Chopper 13 is over the scene and the lanes appear to be closed for police activity.

This story is developing.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply