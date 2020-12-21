Ravens Fans Are Steelers Fans The Next Two Weeks? 'Of Course, We Know We Need Some Help' To Make Playoffs, Says John HarbaughIn a cruel bit of irony, the Ravens hopes of positioning themselves well in the playoff picture reside in the hands of their most hated division rival.

How Can Ravens Make Playoffs? Breaking Down Scenarios Entering Week 16The Ravens, despite a three-game winning streak and 9-5 record, are currently outside of the playoffs looking in. What needs to happen for them to secure a spot in the next two weeks?

Jackson Leads Surging Ravens To 40-14 Rout Of JaguarsThe Baltimore Ravens built a 26-point halftime lead against helpless Jacksonville and rolled to a 40-7 victory Sunday that boosted their playoff chances and extended the Jaguars' losing streak to 13 games.

NFL Fines Ravens CB Marcus Peters Over Spitting Incident In ClevelandRavens cornerback Marcus Peters can deny it all he wants, but the NFL thought he spit at Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry.