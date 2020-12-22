HALETHORPE, Md. (WJZ) — Three families in the Baltimore area got the gift of transportation just before Christmas this year.
Each family got a vehicle for free thanks to the nonprofit group Vehicles for Change. The organization takes donated cars, repairs them and then gives them to worthy families.
The recipients include 37-year-old Keshawn Sturgis of Baltimore, who had been spending more than $80 per week on bus and Uber/Lyft rides for his daily commute of 1.5 hours and 34-year-old GBMC medical assistant and mother of two Tinakesha Nutter of Dundalk. The third recipient is still being finalized, the group said.
The group’s founder said its goal is to address two major issues that impact generational poverty: transportation and incarceration. That’s why, along with car donations, the group also has a program that allows those who come out of incarceration to be trained as mechanics.