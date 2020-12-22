Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man is in custody after he allegedly shot a woman in her car in east Baltimore at the end of November.
On November 21 at around 7:07 p.m., officers were called to the 2600 block of E. Oliver Street and began canvassing the area. They learned about a victim who was in the 1700 block of Ellsworth Street.
Officers found a 43-year-old woman sitting in her car suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to an area hospital where she was treated for her injuries.
Detectives were quickly able to find a suspect and obtain an arrest warrant.
A Maryland State Police Trooper arrested 35-year-old Bryant Ferguson of the 2600 block of E. Oliver Street while he was driving his freight truck in Harford County.
He has been charged with first and second-degree attempted murder. He is being held without bail.