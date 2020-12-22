COVID LATESTOver 2.3K More Cases, Hospitalizations Up Again
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Just three days before Christmas, Baltimore Orioles outfielder Austin Hays and his wife welcomed a new bundle of joy into the world!

The couple’s son Levi Austin Jerald Hays was born at 1:19 p.m. Tuesday, Hays tweeted, adding “my life changed forever.”

Hays and his wife learned their child was a boy in early October, he tweeted at the time.

Congratulations to Hays, his wife and their family!

