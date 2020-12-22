Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Just three days before Christmas, Baltimore Orioles outfielder Austin Hays and his wife welcomed a new bundle of joy into the world!
The couple’s son Levi Austin Jerald Hays was born at 1:19 p.m. Tuesday, Hays tweeted, adding “my life changed forever.”
1:19pm December 22, 2020 my life changed forever. Levi Austin Jerald Hays I love you so much already son.
— Austin Hays (@TheAustinHaysss) December 23, 2020
Hays and his wife learned their child was a boy in early October, he tweeted at the time.
Congratulations to Hays, his wife and their family!