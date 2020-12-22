ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Naval Academy and Air Force Academy officials announced Tuesday that their 2021 matchup will be played on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

CBS Sports will broadcast the game nationally and you can watch it here on WJZ.

USNA Director of Athletics Chet Gladchuk and USAFA Director of Athletics Nathan Pine said the Navy-Air Force football game at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium would be moved from Oct. 2, 2021 to Sept. 11, 2021 to honor the lives lost on that day.

“We will use this nationally televised opportunity to reflect on the meaning of our freedom and the competitive spirit of our nation,” said Gladchuk. “Two Service Academies coming together to display our strength of unity and our determination to forever persevere.”

“This is an appropriate move for our country to have our Service Academies play on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 in celebration of our armed forces,” said Pine. “The game will be a fitting way to showcase the amazing future leaders of character from both academies on national television on this solemn anniversary. I would like to thank everyone involved for their cooperation and willingness to help make this a reality.”

It’s the third time the two schools have played in September and the earliest the schools have ever met. Kickoff time will be announced on a later date.

Navy will kick off the 2021 season at home on Sept. 4 vs. Marshall. The other two non-conference games are scheduled for Nov. 6 at Notre Dame and Dec. 11 vs. Army at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.