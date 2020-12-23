BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced he has created the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement on Wednesday.

It establishes public safety as a “public health issue in Baltimore.” according to a press release Wednesday.

He appointed Shantay Jackson to serve as its first director.

“Shantay is a lifelong Baltimorean who understands the impact of violence on our communities firsthand. As a certified mediator, facilitator, and leader, Shantay has a track record of inspiring transformational change,” Mayor Scott said. “I look forward to collaborating with her to effectively coordinate an all-hands-on-deck approach to building a safer Baltimore.”

The office will be tasked with coordinating city agencies and community partners to help prevent and fight violence in the city.

Scott’s office said it will replace and expand the Mayor’s Office of Criminal Justice.

The mayor said the city must embrace a “more holistic strategy” in fighting violence “grounded in immediate action.”

Jackson is the founder and CEO of EVOLVE to Lead, an organizational and leadership development consultancy.

According to the press release, she served as Project Manager for the Baltimore Neighbors Network, which gives a “community-driven” mental health response to residents in need during the pandemic.

She also served as the executive director at the Baltimore Community Mediation Center.