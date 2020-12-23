BREAKING21 Injured After Explosion At BGE Building In Downtown Baltimore
By Ava-joye Burnett
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Coronavirus vaccinations are underway for residents and staff at Maryland’s nursing homes and long-term rehabilitation centers Wednesday.

They are among the priority groups to receive the COVID-19 vaccine following doctors, nurses and hospital staff in the state.

Gov. Larry Hogan asked that people be patient as the state distributes the vaccines. Once all the nursing home and long-term rehab facilities are vaccinated, senior living facilities are next.

“The goal would be to get everyone vaccinated as quickly as possible,” Hogan said.

He added that as soon as the vaccines are received in Maryland they are sent to facilities.

The first health care provider at this Baltimore County nursing home exclaimed after receiving the vaccine, “that’s it!”

She got a round of applause and laughed, telling the next staffer, “you’ll be fine!”

They also vaccinated the first resident at the same facility.

