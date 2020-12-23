BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Coronavirus vaccinations are underway for residents and staff at Maryland’s nursing homes and long-term rehabilitation centers Wednesday.

They are among the priority groups to receive the COVID-19 vaccine following doctors, nurses and hospital staff in the state.

Gov. Larry Hogan asked that people be patient as the state distributes the vaccines. Once all the nursing home and long-term rehab facilities are vaccinated, senior living facilities are next.

“The goal would be to get everyone vaccinated as quickly as possible,” Hogan said.

Gov. Hogan marks the start of vaccine distribution to residents and staff at senior living facilities. @wjz pic.twitter.com/Femlf8c7rC — Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) December 23, 2020

He added that as soon as the vaccines are received in Maryland they are sent to facilities.

The first health care provider at this Baltimore County nursing home exclaimed after receiving the vaccine, “that’s it!”

She got a round of applause and laughed, telling the next staffer, “you’ll be fine!”

First health care provider to get COVID-19 vaccine at this senior living facility in Baltimore Co. @wjz pic.twitter.com/vDBY9QtrnA — Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) December 23, 2020

They also vaccinated the first resident at the same facility.

First resident at this facility gets COVID-19 vaccine. Afterwards, someone says, “nice job boss.” @wjz pic.twitter.com/01XTu1kbyX — Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) December 23, 2020

