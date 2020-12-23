Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 68-year-old Baltimore man was charged with attempted first-degree murder and other charges related to a domestic-related shooting on Tuesday morning.
Officers were called to a home in the 3000 block of E. Monument Street around 6:18 a.m. for a family disturbance. Police found a 29-year-old woman was suffering from a gunshot wound to her calf. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Police identified George Anthony as the suspect, He lives at the same address where the shooting occurred.
Anthony was charged with attempted first-degree murder, second-degree assault, false imprisonment and he remains at Central Booking where he is awaiting to see a court commissioner.