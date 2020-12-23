Hi Everyone!
By the time windswept rain hits the area tomorrow the world should be shutting down for Christmas eve anyway. So the storm we have been discussing all week should have little direct impact on you other than potential severe weather, flooding and power outages. It’s 2020, you expected better? Seriously just get your running around down, make that a present to yourself.
Beyond that no real change in the outlook. A chilly Christmas day awaits — nah, let’s say a cozy Christmas day. That sounds much better. Then a calm weekend that will start cold on Saturday but moderate on Sunday. But we will have a holiday present of sun all weekend.
Chelsea will be here later on. I know I will tune in, or find her thoughts online, to see if any changes hit the outlook. Given what is on the way being forewarned is being forearmed.
MB!