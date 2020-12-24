COVID LATEST60 More Maryland Dies From Virus As Total Cases Surpass 260K
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — More than 17,000 unemployment claims were filed last week in Maryland.

According to the state’s Department of Labor, 17,734 people filed for unemployment insurance for the week ending on Dec. 17.

That’s up about 2,000 from the previous week when 15,754 files were made.

Here’s a breakdown:

MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF LABOR DIVISION OF UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE
TOTAL CLAIMS FILED BY COUNTY
Week Ending – December 19, 2020
Claim Filed By:  Regular UI PUA (New) PUA (Reclassified)* PEUC Claims** EB Claims
Allegany 172 24 27 24 1
Anne Arundel 905 155 208 189 17
Baltimore City 1,259 292 478 298 36
Baltimore County 1,653 391 494 373 35
Calvert 101 13 14 20 2
Caroline 72 8 10 8 3
Carroll 181 47 44 42 1
Cecil 136 30 27 21 0
Charles 238 55 74 53 9
Dorchester 53 13 32 14 1
Frederick 338 62 80 64 3
Garrett 92 11 12 13 0
Harford 313 74 88 67 15
Howard 388 65 128 72 13
Kent 51 8 4 13 0
Montgomery 1,266 265 341 266 34
Non – Maryland 1,764 587 336 168 18
Prince George’s 1,586 561 531 290 34
Queen Anne’s 65 5 24 15 4
Somerset 46 11 17 10 0
St. Mary’s 88 20 29 19 1
Talbot 82 11 11 10 2
Unknown 974 5 7 9 0
Washington 340 37 45 38 2
Wicomico 167 64 56 36 3
Worcester 167 24 33 31 2
Totals by Type: 12,497 2,838 3,150 2,163 236
Total Regular UI Claims: 12,497
Total New PUA, PEUC and EB Claims: 5,237
Total New UI Claims: 17,734

