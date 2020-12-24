Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — More than 17,000 unemployment claims were filed last week in Maryland.
According to the state’s Department of Labor, 17,734 people filed for unemployment insurance for the week ending on Dec. 17.
That’s up about 2,000 from the previous week when 15,754 files were made.
Here’s a breakdown:
|MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF LABOR DIVISION OF UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE
TOTAL CLAIMS FILED BY COUNTY
Week Ending – December 19, 2020
|Claim Filed By:
|Regular UI
|PUA (New)
|PUA (Reclassified)*
|PEUC Claims**
|EB Claims
|Allegany
|172
|24
|27
|24
|1
|Anne Arundel
|905
|155
|208
|189
|17
|Baltimore City
|1,259
|292
|478
|298
|36
|Baltimore County
|1,653
|391
|494
|373
|35
|Calvert
|101
|13
|14
|20
|2
|Caroline
|72
|8
|10
|8
|3
|Carroll
|181
|47
|44
|42
|1
|Cecil
|136
|30
|27
|21
|0
|Charles
|238
|55
|74
|53
|9
|Dorchester
|53
|13
|32
|14
|1
|Frederick
|338
|62
|80
|64
|3
|Garrett
|92
|11
|12
|13
|0
|Harford
|313
|74
|88
|67
|15
|Howard
|388
|65
|128
|72
|13
|Kent
|51
|8
|4
|13
|0
|Montgomery
|1,266
|265
|341
|266
|34
|Non – Maryland
|1,764
|587
|336
|168
|18
|Prince George’s
|1,586
|561
|531
|290
|34
|Queen Anne’s
|65
|5
|24
|15
|4
|Somerset
|46
|11
|17
|10
|0
|St. Mary’s
|88
|20
|29
|19
|1
|Talbot
|82
|11
|11
|10
|2
|Unknown
|974
|5
|7
|9
|0
|Washington
|340
|37
|45
|38
|2
|Wicomico
|167
|64
|56
|36
|3
|Worcester
|167
|24
|33
|31
|2
|Totals by Type:
|12,497
|2,838
|3,150
|2,163
|236
|Total Regular UI Claims:
|12,497
|Total New PUA, PEUC and EB Claims:
|5,237
|Total New UI Claims:
|17,734