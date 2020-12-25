Comments
ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Aberdeen are searching for a suspect in a robbery or theft in the city on Christmas Day.
The Aberdeen Police Department did not say exactly when or where the incident happened, but they shared photos on social media of the alleged thief.
ID REQUEST | RETWEET Do you now this person? He is suspected of committing a Christmas Day robbery/theft. Please contact Det. Shoffstall or Officer Neidig at 410-272-2121 (jsoffstall@aberdeenmd.gov | jneidig@aberdeenmd.gov #HarfordNews #Robbery pic.twitter.com/7QjfxKxPiG
— Aberdeen Police Dept (@AberdeenPDMD) December 25, 2020
Anyone with information should call police at 410-272-2121 or email jsoffstall@aberdeenmd.gov or jneidig@aberdeenmd.gov.