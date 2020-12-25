ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — There were multiple reports of thefts from vehicles on Christmas Eve in Anne Arundel County.
Police responded to several reports of vehicle tampering and thefts from auto in Severn. Items were taken from cars parked overnight on Canter Court, Green Meadow Court, Pine Cove Court and Oak Ridge Court.
There was no damage to the vehicles, which may mean they were left unlocked.
Western District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6155 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.
Officers were also called for multiple reports of theft from vehicles in Davidsonville. Items were taken from unlocked cars overnight in the 1100 block of Meredith Lane.
Southern District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-1960 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.
There is no suspect information in either incident.