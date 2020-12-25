Annual Mitzvah Day Turns Into Week-Long Effort Due To Pandemic So Jewish Volunteers Can Follow Social DistancingThe Jewish Volunteer Connection is helping out the community this Christmas eve during its annual Mitzvah event by assembling care packages for those in need.

WATCH: Baltimore Police Officer Saves Choking 6-Month-Old GirlA Baltimore police officer in the right place at the right time saved a choking six-month-old girl earlier this month, and the whole thing was captured on his body-worn camera.

Maryland Zoo's Zoo Lights Event Raises 800 Toys For Kids At Sinai Children's HospitalThe Maryland Zoo helped put smiles on the faces of kids at Sinai's Samuelson Children's Hospital Wednesday, dropping off hundreds of toys from visitors at the zoo's Zoo Lights event.

Santa Visits Baltimore County On Special Lawnmower Ahead Of Christmas EveSanta Claus is getting ready to make his trip around the world Thursday night, but before he zips across the globe with presents for good boys and girls everywhere, he's been spotted making the rounds in Baltimore County.

Baltimore's Franciscan Center Plans To Serve 2,500 Meals In 24 Hours To The Homeless, First RespondersMembers of the Franciscan Center are planning to pull an all-nighter Wednesday night to feed the homeless and essential workers who will be on the job on Christmas Eve.

Maryland Office Of Tourism Teaches Mindy Kaling What A Smith Island Cake IsAfter she asked her fans on Twitter what a certain holiday cake was, Marylanders and the Office of Tourism gave her a crash course in the Smith Island Cake.