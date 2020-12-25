COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Two delivery men were allegedly abducted and held at gunpoint early Thursday morning while suspects stole packages from the back of their truck in Maryland.

Maryland State Police are investigating an armed carjacking of two delivery men around 5 a.m. on Christmas Eve in Prince George’s County.

According to police, the drivers, one from D.C. and one from Forestville, were out delivering packages in a yellow Freightliner box truck when they were victims of an armed carjacking.

They told police that they exited onto the inner loop of I-495 from I-95 south when they were approached by two vehicles — one a new black Dodge Durango and a black, 4-door Mercedes sedan. The two vehicles allegedly forced the truck off the road at gunpoint and then demanded the two men get out.

A total of five men, at least two armed, forced the delivery drivers to get into the back of the truck where over 100 packages were stored.

The victims told police they were taken to unknown locations, but they believed it was in Maryland. That’s where they were held inside the truck while the packages were removed. All five suspects were wearing black or dark clothing with full face coverings.

Once all the packages were unloaded, the victims were released along with the truck. The delivery drivers drove to D.C. before eventually going to the College Park barrack to report these crimes.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have been in the area or witnessed the incident to call Maryland State Police at the College Park Barrack at 301-345-3101.

Police are specifically looking for anyone who saw a black Durango or SUV and a black sedan on the inner loop of I-495 in the College Park area with a yellow box truck on the right shoulder between 4:30 and 5:00 a.m. this morning. Callers may remain confidential.

This story was originally posted on Dec. 24, 2020.